Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mike Budenholzer react to tragic death of Kobe Bryant

MILWAUKEE — With heavy hearts and a bevy of emotions, the Milwaukee Bucks returned to work Monday for practice ahead of their game Tuesday night against the Wizards.
Like the rest of the basketball world, a cloud of sadness hung over the facility where Bucks players, coaches and staff were still grappling with the news of Kobe Bryant's death a day earlier in a helicopter crash.
Understandably, nobody struggled with the news more than Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose first exposure to the National Basketball Association came while growing up in Greece and watching Bryant and the Lakers take on the Celtics.
"I grew up with Kobe," Antetokounmpo said. "One of the reasons I started playing basketball and he’s one of the reasons I’m here today."
"Yesterday was a horrible day. For basketball, for everybody...I send my deepest condolences to Vanessa and the kids." pic.twitter.com/aqELqvyhew— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 27, 2020
The Bucks' star forward and reigning Most Valuable Player had developed a close relationship with Bryant, one which began back in 2016 when on the night of Bryant's last visit to Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo stole the spotlight with his first career triple-double. After that game — a 108-101 victory for the Bucks — Bryant spent an hour talking with Antetokounmpo and his family in then-head coach Jason Kidd's office.
In a press conference later that night, Bryant told reporters that his message to Antetokounmpo, who was midway through his third NBA season and just showing glimpses of what was to come, was it was up to him to choose his destiny.
"I talked to him for quite a bit," Bryant told reporters after the meeting. "(Kidd) was saying the biggest thing for a player is to decide what he wants to be. Does he want to be a great player or not? I told him that's a choice he has to make but if you want to be a great player, you have to make certain sacrifices and really go after it.
“He has the physical tools, the intelligence. Now it is just a matter of him believing in himself and going after it. He has the talent to be a great player.”
Antetokounmpo said Monday that meeting was a turning point in his career.
"I remember the conversation — obviously he helped me in a way to move forward," Antetokounmpo said.
As Antetokounmpo grew into stardom, the relationship between the two greats grew, as well. Bryant memorably challenged Antetokounmpo to become an MVP, and after Bryant gave Antetokounmpo a private workout ahead of the 2018-19 season, the challenge was fulfilled when Antetokounmpo became the first Milwaukee player to earn the league's top honor since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.
Getting to that point required more than just honing his basketball skills; it required a certain mentality of selflessness, dedication and motivation that came from watching and working with Bryant.
"Work hard, be fearless, don’t really care what people have to say about you — just go out there and do your job — have a smile on your face," Antetokounmpo said of the lessons he took from Bryant. "You have to sacrifice a lot of family time, but your family knows why you were put on this earth, to play this game, to provide for them — that’s what you’re going to do."
Head coach Mike Budenholzer has seen that mentality first hand — first, during his 14 years as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs, who were on the receiving end of some of Bryant's most memorable performances — and now as Antetokounmpo's head coach.
“I think it’s hard for those of us who weren’t in the locker room or practices with Kobe to truly understand his mentality — but from a distance, being in the locker room with Giannis and in games with Giannis, it feels like he’s taken on that mentality — I think it’s a great thing," Budenholzer said. "Giannis has a very competitive edge, just like Kobe."
Antetokounmpo shrugged off the notion, even when it was pointed out that kids around the world with NBA dreams today are wearing his own signature sneaker just as he wore Kobe's when he broke into the league.
"I’m not close as a basketball player to Kobe’s level — hopefully one day I could get that to level — but people comparing Kobe to LeBron, comparing me, that really doesn’t mean (nothing)."
Neither Antetokounmpo or Budenholzer knew yet how the Bucks planned to honor Bryant when they host the Wizards Tuesday night, though Antetokounmpo expected players to come up with their own personal tributes.
As for a league-wide honor for one of its all-time greats, Antetokounmpo offered his support for changing the league's logo from its current silhouette of Jerry West to one of Bryant.
"I think if they did that it would be awesome," Antetokounmpo said. "But I think they’re going to find a way to honor him the right way."
