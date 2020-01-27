Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mike Budenholzer react to tragic death of Kobe Bryant

Getting to that point required more than just honing his basketball skills; it required a certain mentality of selflessness, dedication and motivation that came from watching and working with Bryant.

"Work hard, be fearless, don’t really care what people have to say about you — just go out there and do your job — have a smile on your face," Antetokounmpo said of the lessons he took from Bryant. "You have to sacrifice a lot of family time, but your family knows why you were put on this earth, to play this game, to provide for them — that’s what you’re going to do."

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has seen that mentality first hand — first, during his 14 years as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs, who were on the receiving end of some of Bryant's most memorable performances — and now as Antetokounmpo's head coach.

“I think it’s hard for those of us who weren’t in the locker room or practices with Kobe to truly understand his mentality — but from a distance, being in the locker room with Giannis and in games with Giannis, it feels like he’s taken on that mentality — I think it’s a great thing," Budenholzer said. "Giannis has a very competitive edge, just like Kobe."