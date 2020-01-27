Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo had support from Kobe Bryant on his way to the top

Bryant's response was simple: "MVP," he tweeted.

Antetokounmpo fulfilled that challenge last season, becoming the first Bucks player to win the award since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.

That might not have happened had Antetokounmpo not been invited to take part in a Nike event that Bryant was also slated to attend. Antetokounmpo expressed a desire to work out with Bryant as he looked for ways to grow his game.

“I want to ask him if I can come to L.A. to work with him," Antetokounmpo said in an interview with Eric Nehm, now with The Athletic.

He wasn't looking for shooting tips, either. Antetokounmpo wanted to pick Bryant's brain to learn how he thinks in the hopes of picking up a bit of the "Mamba Mentality" that Bryant made famous during his record-setting career.

"Kobe is one of the greatest players to ever play the game," Antetokounmpo said. "I knew that I (was) going to learn a lot from him. I just wanted to take from him his thought process like what he thinks about the game. How he thinks the game. Does he think about recovery? Stuff like that.”

