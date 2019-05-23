NEW YORK — Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and MVP finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George were the leading vote-getters for the All-Defensive first team.
Boston's Marcus Smart and Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe rounded out the first team that was announced Wednesday.
Gobert finished with 97 first-team points and 196 points, giving the Utah center his third straight first-team selection. George had 96 first-team votes and 195 points, followed by Antetokounmpo (94, 193).
Smart and Bledsoe both earned their first All-Defensive team selections.
The second team included Golden State's Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who earned his first selection. They were joined by Toronto's Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday.
The teams were selected by a panel of 100 writers and broadcasters.
2 points for first team; 1 for second team
First Team
1st
2nd
Pts
C Rudy Gobert, Utah
97
2
196
F Paul George, OKC
96
3
195
F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil
94
5
193
G Marcus Smart, Bos
63
19
145
G Eric Bledsoe, Mil
36
28
100
Second Team
G Jrue Holiday, NO
31
28
90
G Klay Thompson, GS
23
36
82
C Joel Embiid, Phi
4
72
80
F Draymond Green, GS
2
57
61
F Kawhi Leonard, Tor
5
29
39
Others receiving votes (first-place votes in parentheses)
Guards: Danny Green, Tor, (19) 66; Patrick Beverley, LAC, (14) 48; Derrick White, SA, (4) 15; Jimmy Butler, Phi, (2) 9; Russell Westbrook, OKC, (2) 9; Chris Paul, Hou, (1) 7; James Harden, Hou, (2) 4; Malcolm Brogdon, Mil, (1) 3; Kyle Lowry, Tor, 3; Josh Richardson, Mia, 3; Stephen Curry, GS, (1) 2; Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 2; Ben Simmons, Phi, 2; Bradley Beal, Was, 1; Jaylen Brown, Bos, 1; Mike Conley, Mem, 1; Terrance Ferguson, OKC, 1; De'Aaron Fox, Sac, 1; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LAC, 1; Gary Harris, Den, 1; Andre Iguodala, GS, 1; Kyrie Irving, Bos, 1; Damian Lillard, Por, 1; Ricky Rubio, Utah, 1.
Forwards: P.J. Tucker, Hou, (1) 38; Pascal Siakam, Tor, 24; Robert Covington, Min, (1) 5; Paul Millsap, Den, 5; Kevin Durant, GS, 4; Al Horford, Bos, 4; Anthony Davis, NO, 2; Derrick Favors, Utah, 2; Joe Ingles, Utah, 2; Thaddeus Young, Ind, 2; Kyle Anderson, Mem, 1; Jordan Bell, GS, 1; Ed Davis, Bro, 1; Khris Middleton, Mil, 1.
Centers: Myles Turner, Ind, (1) 39; Bam Adebayo, Mia, 1; Andre Drummond, Det, 1; Nikola Joki?, Den, 1; Brook Lopez, Mil, 1.