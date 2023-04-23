MIAMI — Win Game 1, lose Game 2, win Game 3.

The Miami Heat have followed that path to a 2-1 lead in their first-round series — and on Monday night they hope to break that win-one-lose-one trend and grab command of their matchups.

The eighth-seeded Heat — who lost Victor Oladipo for the season in Saturday's win with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that will require him to undergo a third major knee surgery in just over four years — play host to the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference matchup.

“You have to respect championship DNA. They have it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the Bucks on Sunday. “They have guys that have been through the battle, have been through the wars. It’s not like they’re going to get sick at sea because they’re down 2-1. They'll just go and focus on doing what they have to do to try to get tomorrow and that’s what our focus is as well. It's competition. You got to put yourself out there and do we have to do.”

The Bucks are waiting to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo — who bruised his lower back in the first half of Game 1, then didn't play in Games 2 or 3 — can play Monday. The Bucks didn't practice Sunday, but Antetokounmpo did some on-court work in an effort to determine what he might be able to do in Game 4.

“He is the constant. He is the key and he always wants to make himself available,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday.

No final decision is expected on Antetokounmpo until Monday.