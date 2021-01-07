Bucks getting rolling, top Pistons again to improve to 4-0 at home

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled past the Detroit Pistons 130-115 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

The Bucks and Pistons faced off in Milwaukee for the second time in three nights. The Bucks (5-3) beat the Pistons 125-115 on Monday and have won their last nine regular-season meetings with Detroit.

Even without fans in the stands, the Bucks own a perfect 4-0 record at Fiserv Forum, where they’re outscoring teams by an average margin of 23.5 points.

“We miss our fans, but we're still playing at Fiserv,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "It's comfortable. Our day-to-day routine and rhythm, we're trying to keep as much of that in place. Hopefully we can continue to make this a great place for us."

Milwaukee was ahead 82-56 at halftime, led by as many as 34 in the third quarter and coasted to the win.

Jerami Grant had 31 points for the Pistons (1-7) to lead all scorers. Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey had 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said his team hurt itself by starting slowly in the first and third quarters.