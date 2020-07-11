Bucks get on court for first time in "bubble"

After hunkering down in their hotel rooms for 48 hours, the Milwaukee Bucks finally got their first taste of life inside the National Basketball Association's "bubble" Saturday.
Bucks players and coaches cleared the post-arrival quarantine process and were able to leave their rooms to explore the Disney Grand Destino Resort that they'll call home for at least the next few weeks as the NBA resumes its 2020 season and the Bucks resume their quest for an NBA Championship.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re blessed to be down here, we’re blessed to be able to be in this situation to fulfill what we started this season out on, which is to try to win a championship," forward Wesley Matthews said.
The Bucks arrived in Orlando late Thursday and immediately underwent testing but had to remain in quarantine until getting their results. Due to the timing of the Bucks' arrival there was some concern whether or not those results would be back in time before a practice session scheduled for noon Saturday.
"I think the phrase we used with a team was a little bit of a gift," coach Mike Budenholzer said of the timing.
Saturday's session was light, focused more on conditioning and individual work while also getting players acclimated to their surroundings and shaking off any rust that may have accumulated in the week since Milwaukee's practice facility closed after an unidentified member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
"We're just trying to get our bodies moving," Matthews said. "We've been traveling, then we've been in our rooms. Today was just about being able to put our feet on the court, stretch and get the kinks out.
"We’ll start ramping it up as the days go and as we get more and more comfortable down here.”
Not all members of the Bucks' planned traveling party made the trip to Orlando but Budenholzer wouldn't elaborate on who stayed behind and why.
"We're not talking about who traveled and who didn't," Budenholzer said. "Our entire traveling party is not here and when appropriate, we’ll update that."
The Bucks are scheduled to play their first seeding game July 31 against the Boston Celtics.
