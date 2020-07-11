Bucks get on court for first time in "bubble"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After hunkering down in their hotel rooms for 48 hours, the Milwaukee Bucks finally got their first taste of life inside the National Basketball Association's "bubble" Saturday.

Bucks players and coaches cleared the post-arrival quarantine process and were able to leave their rooms to explore the Disney Grand Destino Resort that they'll call home for at least the next few weeks as the NBA resumes its 2020 season and the Bucks resume their quest for an NBA Championship.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re blessed to be down here, we’re blessed to be able to be in this situation to fulfill what we started this season out on, which is to try to win a championship," forward Wesley Matthews said.

The Bucks arrived in Orlando late Thursday and immediately underwent testing but had to remain in quarantine until getting their results. Due to the timing of the Bucks' arrival there was some concern whether or not those results would be back in time before a practice session scheduled for noon Saturday.

"I think the phrase we used with a team was a little bit of a gift," coach Mike Budenholzer said of the timing.