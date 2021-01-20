Bucks' game vs. Wizards on Friday postponed

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will get an unexpected Friday night off after the National Basketball Association announced that their game against the Washington Wizards would be postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Wizards have had six players test positive for the virus and, as a result, have had their last five games postponed. Friday's game will mark the sixth straight postponement for Washington, which hasn't played since Jan 11 when Bradley Beal scored 34 points in a 128-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Wednesday marked the first time the team was cleared to return to the practice floor but coach Scott Brooks only had eight players available for the workout, which was limited to little more than light shooting according to a report by ESPN. In addition to those out for virus-related reasons, Washington has also been without Russell Westbrook (quad) and Thomas Bryant (left ACL).

With a lack of healthy bodies, and after more than a week without action, Beal and his teammates were considered about their health and safety heading into a four-game road trip with a depleted roster.

"We weren't able to get into a gym for a week," Beal told ESPN. "That alters guys' rhythm, shape — that is just like a recipe for injury, honestly. I think we are fighting the league on it."