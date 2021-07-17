 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo in health and safety protocol
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo in health and safety protocol

  • 0
thanasis photo 7-17

Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo drives on Suns forward Torrey Craig during Game 3 on July 11 at Fiserv Forum. 

 PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night as he has entered the NBA Health and Safety Protocol.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was not listed on the league's 1:30 p.m. injury report before appearing on the 5:30 p.m. edition.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who turns 29 Sunday, is averaging just 3.5 minutes per game in the postseason, scoring just 0.7 points per game.

The Bucks have won two games in a row, tying the series 2-2.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics