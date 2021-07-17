Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo in health and safety protocol

STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night as he has entered the NBA Health and Safety Protocol.
Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was not listed on the league's 1:30 p.m. injury report before appearing on the 5:30 p.m. edition.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who turns 29 Sunday, is averaging just 3.5 minutes per game in the postseason, scoring just 0.7 points per game.
The Bucks have won two games in a row, tying the series 2-2.
