Bucks forward Marvin Williams won't back down after Game 3 ejection

MILWAUKEE — Marvin Williams has no intention of asking forgiveness, not of his teammates and certainly of James Ennis.

The Milwaukee Bucks veteran forward was ejected along with Ennis after the two were involved in a skirmish late in the first half of Saturday's 121-107 victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 3 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

“There’s certainly not going to be any apologies," Williams told reporters during a video conference Sunday afternoon from inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. "I know my teammates know that I want to be there for them any way I possibly can, but like I said, at the end of the day I’m a man and I’m always going to stand up for myself. So, I’m not going to apologize to James or to anybody for standing up for myself. No.”

The NBA fined both players $15,000 for their roles in the altercation, but both will be available Monday afternoon when the Bucks return to the court and neither Williams — nor his teammates — have any intention of lowering their intensity. In fact, the Bucks plan to use Williams' ejection as a motivator as they look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.