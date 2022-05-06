Bucks forward Khris Middleton out at least 2 more games with knee injury

STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss at least two more games in the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics as he recovers from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
Middleton hasn't played since
injuring his knee in Game 2 of the Bucks' five-game, first-round victory win over the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks and Celtics are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Saturday in Milwaukee. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged after practice Thursday that Middleton wouldn't play either of the next two games, but was upbeat about the three-time All-Star's long-term prognosis.
"We feel really good about where he is," Budenholzer said. "We continue to hope he makes progress."
When he was asked about the possibility that Middleton could play later in the Celtics series, Budenholzer replied, "We'll see."
Budenholzer also said reserve guard George Hill is "getting close" and participated in most of Thursday's practice. Hill hasn't played at all in the postseason due to an abdominal strain.
"We've just got to see how he comes out of that," Budenholzer said.
While the Bucks will continue to be missing one of their top players for the next couple of games, the Boston Celtics are hopeful they will have guard Marcus Smart back for Game 3.
Smart said Thursday there's a "strong likelihood" he'll play Saturday after missing the
Celtics' 109-86 Game 2 victory with a bruised right thigh.
"We're just dealing with the last part of it, and that's getting that restriction off of the knee and the joint so I can be able to bend," Smart said in a Zoom session from Boston. "Once that goes away, I should be back to myself. Everything else is healing up the right way."
Celtics coach Ime Udoka said "we'll know more tomorrow, how he reacts to what he did today."
Smart said
the injury is similar to an issue he faced in the regular season. The NBA defensive player of the year missed six games in January due to a quadriceps problem. He added he's also dealing with fluid in his knee.
"It's literally the exact same one in the exact same spot," Smart said. "Just reaggravating the same injury I've been dealing with. As we all know, injuries like that, they kind of linger."
Smart said the injury is particularly bothersome when he tries to get into a defensive crouch.
"That's what's kind of keeping me back, because of the fluid on the knee that is restricting that movement to really bend down as much as I need to, especially to get into a defensive stance and explode and push off. It's kind of hard to get out there and play when you can't do that."
'This is history': See all the memorable photos as fans erupt outside Fiserv Forum after Bucks win title
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate in “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The space was expanded to accommodate 65,000 fans but still overflowed.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
From left, Milwaukee Bucks fans Nate Lauber Shelly Rosenkranz and Chris Daniels, all of Fond du Lac, Wis. celebrate in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA Championship title since 1971. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate during the first quarter in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA Championship title since 1971. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate during the fourth quarter as the team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA championship since 1971.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans celebrate during the fourth quarter Tuesday night in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Jesus Villegas, of Sheboygan, encourages Bucks fans outside Fiserv Forum Tuesday.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans watch history unfold outside Fiserv Forum as the Milwaukee Bucks win their first NBA championship in 50 years.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sam Schmitt of Cross Plains, Wis. has a beer can added to his antler-themed headware in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate during the fourth quarter in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA Championship title since 1971. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokoumpo await entrance to the game n the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Greg Lambrecht of Milwaukee, Wis. joins Milwaukee Bucks fans in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans in the “Deer District” celebrate outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans with a “Fear the Deer” slogan incorporated into his braids makes his way through the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship on July 20.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
BARRY ADAMS STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans watch from the top level of a parking ramp adjacent to the Fiserv Forum’s “Deer District” where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
BARRY ADAMS STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!