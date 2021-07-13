Bucks forward Bobby Portis makes most of fluctuating playing time

“He’s important for us,” Budenholzer said. “I think him helping and finding a place for him is something we need to do.”

Suns’ Johnson feeling better

Suns forward Cam Johnson said after Game 3 he’s feeling OK. Johnson had been lying on the floor in pain midway through the fourth quarter after tangling with Antetokounmpo in the paint.

“I took a shot to the rib (that) kind of knocked the wind out of me and in the process my ab cramped up,” Johnson said. “So that’s why I was down on the floor. If any of you all had an ab cramp, you know it’s just kind of tough to move. So I was OK. I just needed a second for it to calm down so I could get up.”

Second-chance opportunities

Milwaukee has gotten back into this series by converting offensive rebounds.

The Suns outscored the Bucks 7-3 in second-chance points in Game 1. The Bucks had a narrow 23-19 lead in that category in their Game 2 loss. But they had a commanding 20-2 edge in second-chance points in their Game 3 victory.

Part of that is due to the foul trouble that caused Suns center Deandre Ayton to miss most of the third quarter. But the issues went beyond Ayton’s absence.