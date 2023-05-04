Mike Budenholzer was fired Thursday, just eight days after the team's epic playoff collapse and less than two years after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the franchise's first NBA title in 50 years.

The Bucks were eliminated by the Miami Heat after winning just one game in the best-of-seven series and the collapse proved too much for ownership to overlook. That came after the team finished the regular season a league-best 58-24 and entered the postseason as a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

In a statement announcing the move, Bucks general manager Jon Horst expressed gratitude for what Budenholzer accomplished during his tenure.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” Horst said in the statement. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.

“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

Budenholzer compiled a 271-120 regular-season record while leading the Bucks to the playoffs each season during his five seasons with Milwaukee. The first-round defeat this season was the team's earliest postseason exit under Budenholzer, who guided Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA title.

The Bucks posted the most combined regular-season and playoff wins of any team during Budenholzer’s tenure and had the league’s best regular-season record in three of his five seasons on the job.

Prior to joining the Bucks in 2018, Budenholzer spent five seasons as coach of the Atlanta Hawks following a 17-year stint as an assistant on Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs staff.

Budenholzer was the 16th coach in the Bucks' 55-year history, replacing interim coach Joe Prunty, who took over for Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd during the 2017-18 season.

The move also comes three weeks after the NBA finalized Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s purchase of a 25% ownership stake in the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

