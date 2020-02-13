Bucks fall to Pacers as new dad Giannis Antetokounmpo misses second straight game

INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon flipped the script Wednesday night.

Rather than watch another late lead slip away, the Indiana Pacers guard found his finishing touch.

Brogdon thwarted Milwaukee’s charge with a nearly perfect fourth-quarter performance, helping the Pacers hold on for a 118-111 victory while snapping a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Milwaukee played its second straight game without All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo following the birth of his first child. The Bucks had a five-game winning streak snapped and lost their first game against a Central Division foe this season after winning the first 11.

“I think my teammates rely on me and I think the past five games I haven’t been doing my job, calming the game down, finishing the game,” Brogdon said. “But tonight, I felt more like myself. My teammates trusted me with the rock.”

Brogdon made it pay off, too, with a rare victory over his former team which just happens to have the best record in the league at 46-8. He finished with 17 points and matched his career high with 13 assists, but saved his best for the final quarter when he scored 10 points, recorded five assists and made all four of his free throws.

Numbers only told part of the tale.