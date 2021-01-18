Bucks fall to Nets in high-scoring thriller

Tough tests

Both teams are playing last season's NBA finalists this week. The Bucks host the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, two nights before the Nets open a two-game series at home against Miami.

The Bucks played against Luka Doncic in their last game before moving on to Durant and Harden in this one and LeBron James and Anthony Davis — practically an All-NBA team minus Antetokounmpo — in the next one. Coach Mike Budenholzer said the Bucks look forward to the competition.

“I think whenever you play the best teams in the league, you always learn more about yourself and I think we’re constantly in that mode,” he said. “We want to be tested, we want to test ourselves, we want to keep our high standards, our high expectations and the best teams in the league do that to you.”

In the paint

Milwaukee had its eight-game winning streak in Brooklyn snapped. ... Former Nets center Brook Lopez scored 15 points. ... Nash said the Nets would do little more than watch film and walk through some plays on Tuesday, but would try to have Irving work out on the court against some teammates to improve his conditioning after his layoff, which began Jan. 7. ... Durant was chosen Eastern Conference player of the week after averaging 34 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists in Brooklyn’s 3-0 week. He shot 61.3% from the field and 60% from 3-point range. He won the award 26 times in the Western Conference.