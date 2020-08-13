Bucks fall to Grizzlies in regular-season finale

“I'm definitely going to keep that ball for a long time to show my kids that Daddy did it,” Valanciunas said.

Morant had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

This marked the first time two teammates posted triple-doubles in the same game since Miami's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler did it Dec. 10 in a 135-121 overtime victory over Atlanta.

Brook Lopez scored 19 to lead five Bucks in double figures. Frank Mason had 18, Donte DiVincenzo collected 17, Khris Middleton 14 and D.J. Wilson 12.

Middleton shot 5 of 13 and was just shy of becoming the ninth NBA player to finish a season shooting at least 50% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the foul line. He ended up shooting 49.7% on field goal attempts, 41.5% on 3-pointers and 91.6% on free throws.

It was quickly apparent which of these two teams had the most incentive. Memphis led by as many as 23.

Bucks starting guard Wesley Matthews missed a second straight game with a sore right adductor. Budenholzer remains confident that Matthews will be ready for the playoffs.

“We feel like everything’s in a reasonably good place,” Budenholzer said. “Probably just smartest not to push it today, give him another day or two. We don’t expect it to linger or be a problem past today.”