OKLAHOMA CITY — Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t contain his frustration after a subpar first half.
Somewhere between the court and the locker room, the Milwaukee Bucks star kicked — and destroyed — a sign with a Thunder logo that is part of a temporary barrier.
The reigning league MVP regretted his actions.
“You know, there’s no excuse there, and obviously I’ll try to pay for the sign, or I can trade you guys for the Bucks sign when you guys come to Milwaukee,” he said. “But there’s no excuse for that. But obviously, playing basketball is a lot of frustration and a lot of emotion, and obviously, moments like that happen.”
He channeled his fire in the second half. He scored 24 of his 35 points after the break to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 on Sunday night.
His first half, by his standards, was forgettable. He scored 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting and had six rebounds. Most important, the Thunder led by six.
“I wasn’t playing good basketball,” he said. “I wasn’t being as aggressive as I wanted.”
In the second half, he made 9 of 11 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Thunder guard Chris Paul said it’s a challenge to defend a 6-foot-11 player who can drive.
“You think ‘back up, back up,’ but by the time you keep backing up, he’s at the rim,” Paul said.
Eric Bledsoe had 25 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who have won five of six.
Dennis Schroder scored 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 for the Thunder, who had won three straight home games.
The Thunder led by nine points early in the third quarter before Milwaukee rallied and led 87-80 heading into the fourth.
Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari hit a 3-pointer with 32.3 seconds left to tie the game at 114, but Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer at the other end with 25.4 seconds remaining.
Gallinari missed a clean look at a 3, then Milwaukee’s George Hill made two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to put the Bucks in control.
From the infirmary
Bucks forward Kyle Korver sat out with a head contusion. ... Bucks guard Khris Middleton left the game with a left thigh contusion and did not return. He finished with 10 points.
Milwaukee 21 29 37 34 — 121
Oklahoma City 24 32 24 39 — 119
MILWAUKEE — Middleton 4-7 2-2 10, G.Antetokounmpo 13-19 7-9 35, B.Lopez 6-11 0-0 15, Bledsoe 9-15 4-4 25, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6, Ilyasova 2-3 0-0 4, R.Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 3-6 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 1-3 0-0 2, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12. Totals 47-83 16-18 121.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ferguson 2-6 0-0 5, Gallinari 4-17 4-5 14, Noel 6-9 2-2 14, Paul 6-11 2-2 17, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-19 0-0 22, Bazley 0-2 0-2 0, Muscala 4-9 0-0 12, Schroder 9-12 4-6 25, Diallo 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 45-91 12-17 119.
3-point goals — M 11-28 (Bledsoe 3-6, B.Lopez 3-7, G.Antetokounmpo 2-3, Matthews 2-5, Brown 1-2, Ilyasova 0-1, Middleton 0-2, Connaughton 0-2), OKC 17-42 (Gilgeous-Alexander 4-6, Muscala 4-9, Paul 3-5, Schroder 3-5, Gallinari 2-10, Ferguson 1-5, Bazley 0-2). Rebounds — M 48 (G.Antetokounmpo 16), OKC 35 (Gallinari 7). Assists — M 27 (Bledsoe 9), OKC 31 (Noel, Gilgeous-Alexander 6). Total fouls — M 21, OKC 20. Technicals — B.Lopez. Att. — 18,203.