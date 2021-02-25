Bucks edge Pelicans to close first half of season

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, Khris Middleton added 31 and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 129-125 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

It was the fourth straight win for the Bucks, who finished their first half of the season in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Zion Williamson scored 34 points and Brandon Ingram added 23 for the Pelicans, who had won two straight.

The Bucks won their previous three games by an average of 17.7 points. In those games, Antetokounmpo averaged 34.7 points, 15 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals.

But Thursday’s game was tight. There were 15 ties and 23 lead changes.

New Orleans took a 125-124 lead with 2:01 to play in the fourth quarter on a layup by Williamson. But after Antetokounmpo hit a jumper and then took a rebound the length of the court for a dunk, Milwaukee led 128-125 when New Orleans called timeout with 1:10 left.

Ingram and former Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pointers and Ingram committed a charge before time ran out.