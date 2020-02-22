Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo could be helping 76ers as a Philadelphia darling, as Jay Wright knew

No, the redheaded firecracker known as "The Big Ragu," the pride of Salesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware, would be better than any of those options. And he would have been a Sixer today, backing up at the point and dunking in the Wells Fargo Center, if then-general manager Bryan Colangelo — a year removed from trading up to take Markelle Fultz over Jayson Tatum — had not made a second consecutive draft-night mistake.

Wildcats coach Jay Wright knew DiVincenzo's potential. Wright started DiVincenzo just 12 times in two-plus seasons, and not at all in the 11-game winning streak that brought the Wildcats the title, but Wright saw this coming.

"I can't say I'm surprised," Wright said Thursday. "As soon as he came in, you saw his intelligence. His commitment level. His coachability. Wasn't a typical college kid. Didn't go out. Wasn't chasing girls.

"Every day, he was eating healthy. Working out. Improving his body. Working on his skills."

That focus never wavered, even when an injury as a freshman forced him to redshirt.