Bucks' depth keyed Game 1 victory over Celtics

BOSTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo got more help from his Milwaukee Bucks’ teammates than Jayson Tatum did from the rest of the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo had a triple-double leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a road win to open their Eastern Conference semifinal with Boston on Sunday. With Khris Middleton still out with an injured knee, Bobby Portis came through with 15 points and 11 rebounds to go along with Jrue Holiday’s near double-double.

Tatum got little help from his Celtics’ teammates with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart going a combined 7 of 24.

“I think they just kind of sped us up,” Tatum said. “We just got to do a better job of just doing what we want to do and not letting them dictate that over the course of the game.”

Tatum and Brown combined to go 10 of 31 from the field. Tatum managed 21 points, but Brown finished with only 12, going 3 of 9 from the 3-point line with seven turnovers.

The Celtics’ offense goes how they go, and another lackluster performance by the tandem would almost certainly lead to a 0-2 deficit.

“I have all the faith in the world in JB,” Tatum said. “No one should hang their heads. Just get ready for the next one.”

The defending NBA champion Bucks started slowly but imposed their will on the Celtics in the second half of their 101-89 Game 1 win.

Antetokounmpo shot 9-for-25 from the field but still posted his second career playoff triple-double (24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists).

The Celtics shot a playoff-low 33% (28 of 84) with just 21 assists and a playoff-high 18 turnovers.

A question is how the Celtics adjust to the Bucks’ pressure.

Milwaukee picked Boston’s ball handlers up full court at different times, forcing the Celtics to speed up in some shaky half-court possessions. Boston coach Ime Udoka said changing the approach is a must to free up their offensive flow.

“You want to mix it up and at times and attack out of that when they’re pressing,” he said.

Udoka said Smart is questionable for Game 2 dealing with a fair amount of soreness from a bruised thigh hurt in the opener. He got hit twice in the same spot and also left just before halftime with a right shoulder stinger.

“He’s a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things,” Udoka said.

Milwaukee guard George Hill was on the court for Monday’s practice doing individual work, but coach Mike Budenholzer said he will remain out with the abdominal strain that kept Hill out all of the Chicago series.