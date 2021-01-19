Bucks defense tested by Nets' newly-formed duo

With no mid-range jumper to speak of and his ability to knock down 3-pointers still something of a work-in-progress, Antetokounmpo does most of his damage in the paint. And while he's managed to thrive down low during his rise to stardom, layups, floaters and dunks aren't always going to be enough to get the job done — especially once the playoffs start and teams try to shut down Antetokounmpo in the low post like Miami did last season.

"I'm really comfortable with it," Antetokounmpo said. "I have to keep working on it. But going down the stretch, if I'm able to get to a good spot, rise up and shoot a hook over everybody, it's a good shot."

Struggles vs. good opponents

Monday's loss dropped the Bucks to 9-5, leaving them in a virtual tie for the top spot in the East with Boston (8-4) and Philadelphia (9-5).

Of Milwaukee's nine victories this season, only three came against teams that had winning records and only one of those opponents still has a winning record. The Bucks also are 3-0 against Detroit, which is 3-10 on the season.