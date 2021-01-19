Bucks defense tested by Nets' newly-formed duo

MILWAUKEE — By trading for James Harden last week, the Brooklyn Nets made it clear they had their sights set on surpassing the Milwaukee Bucks as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.
Harden and the Nets delivered that message in person Monday night.
Behind 34 points from Harden and 30 from Kevin Durant, the Nets held off a late charge by the Bucks for a 125-123 victory in the teams' first meeting of the season. They aren't scheduled to meet again during the first half but regardless of what the second-half schedule looks like it's not difficult to imagine the teams matching up at some point during the postseason.
So while Monday's loss wasn't ideal, the Bucks have the bigger picture in mind moving forward.
"They're a good team and they're going to test you," head coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think we can get better defensively and that's what we'll count on moving forward."
Holiday's defense
Harden spent most of his night matched up against Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday. While Harden still posted a second consecutive 30-point game, Holiday didn't make things easy on the three-time scoring champ, who hit 13 of 25 shots and 3 of 7 3-point attempts.
"It's challenging, but it's fun," Holiday said of guarding players such as Harden.
Much of Harden's scoring came with Holiday on the bench. When Holiday was in the game, Harden took advantage of the Bucks' defensive effort by finding open shooters whose ability to knock down their own shots contributed to his 12 assists.
"That's part of the advantage of them acquiring (Harden)," Holiday said. "You have a guy who makes plays and scores with volume and him and 'KD,' you put shooters around 'em. I think we did a pretty good job of just contesting them and still trying to make them make contested 3s. But they knocked them in today. They had a great shooting day."
Giannis' hook shot
Giannis Antetokounmpo has often been compared to the Bucks' first superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose Hall of Fame career was built largely on his famous "skyhook."
Through the first few games this season, Antetokounmpo has been sprinkling a similar shot into his arsenal and found some success with it against big, athletic posts such as Utah's Rudy Gobert and again Monday night against Durant.
Although simple in theory, there's significantly more to a hook than just reaching above a defender for a relatively easy basket. A good hook shot requires positioning, timing, understanding of a defender's ability and, most importantly, a little bit of deception.
"If you try to go around them for a layup, they're going to block you," Antetokounmpo said. "But it's hard because you have to get pushed in one direction and then spin in the other."
With no mid-range jumper to speak of and his ability to knock down 3-pointers still something of a work-in-progress, Antetokounmpo does most of his damage in the paint. And while he's managed to thrive down low during his rise to stardom, layups, floaters and dunks aren't always going to be enough to get the job done — especially once the playoffs start and teams try to shut down Antetokounmpo in the low post like Miami did last season.
"I'm really comfortable with it," Antetokounmpo said. "I have to keep working on it. But going down the stretch, if I'm able to get to a good spot, rise up and shoot a hook over everybody, it's a good shot."
Struggles vs. good opponents
Monday's loss dropped the Bucks to 9-5, leaving them in a virtual tie for the top spot in the East with Boston (8-4) and Philadelphia (9-5).
Of Milwaukee's nine victories this season, only three came against teams that had winning records and only one of those opponents still has a winning record. The Bucks also are 3-0 against Detroit, which is 3-10 on the season.
The Bucks' five losses have come at the hands of the Celtics, Knicks (7-8), Heat (5-7), Jazz (9-4) and the Nets (9-6). Good teams will naturally pad their records against lesser opponents, but great teams need to hold their own against their peers — a reality the Bucks understand and are trying to improve on a daily basis.
But after blasting through the last two regular-seasons with best-in-the-league records only to get bounced in the postseason, entering the postseason playing their best basketball is the Bucks' primary goal.
"We had that game against (Dallas) that was a really good game for us, we had a good game today, but it didn’t go our way," Antetokounmpo said. "We have another tough one Thursday (against the Lakers) that we’ve got to lock in and go compete. But you know, we’re in a good path right now. So we’ve got to stay on course, stay on this path, and keep getting better and hopefully May or June we’ll be playing our best basketball.”
With the Lakers coming to town Thursday, the Bucks will again face off against one of the league's best but they'll get a reprieve over the weekend with visits from the Wizards (3-8) and Hawks (6-7) followed by a three-game road trip against the Raptors (5-8), Pelicans (5-7) and Hornets (6-8) before returning home to host Portland, which is currently 8-6.