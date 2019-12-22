Bucks defeat Pacers in Malcolm Brogdon's return to Milwaukee

“I would have loved (to continue) to play for this team if they had wanted me, if they had valued me the way the Pacers valued me,” Brogdon said before the game.

Brogdon scored his first points on a layup with 10:28 to play in the second quarter, giving the Pacers a 26-24 lead. Donte DiVincenzo made a layup to give Milwaukee a 56-55 advantage with 53 seconds left in the first half, and the Bucks never trailed again.

Milwaukee outscored Indiana 58-34 in the second half and had a 48-34 advantage in points in the paint.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“They do a really good job of collapsing on you in the paint so it’s hard to get some of those floaters and mid-range shots up,” Pacers forward Doug McDermott said. “So it was a little bit of an adjustment. You gotta hits 3s if you want to beat these guys and we didn’t hit enough.”

Said Bucks center Brook Lopez: “It’s important that we keep doing what we do best, and that’s defense.”

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 18 rebounds for Indiana, and McDermott finished with 15 points.

The Pacers shot 12-for-40 from 3-point range. The Bucks made 15 3-pointers, including five straight in the fourth.