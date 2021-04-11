Bucks crush Magic to halt three-game skid

The Magic are 2-7 since trading Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and others at the NBA’s trade deadline on March 25.

From the infirmary

Antetokounmpo missed his fifth straight game with a sore left knee, but coach Mike Budenholzer said the reigning two-time MVP is trending upward.

The forward, who has 32 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles, worked out with the team Sunday morning in Orlando. Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo showed no signs of trouble with the knee and added, “I think he’s in a good place and is making progress.”

Antetokounmpo famously hates missing games for any reason, but the Milwaukee coach said the star understands the importance of getting healthy.

“He’s such a hard worker and he always has a plan for how he’s going to improve and attack a game or the season, so he’s in a good place," Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo, who has missed seven of the past 12 games. "The conversations are positive and he understands the plan. Just keeping working your way through it, don’t rush it and have patience.”

In the paint