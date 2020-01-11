Bucks cruise past Kings on slow night for hurting Giannis Antetokounmpo

"Those two guys (Bledsoe and Middleton) were phenomenal, and then some of the bench, Donte and some of those guys," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think Giannis has a ton of faith, a ton of confidence in his teammates, but it's good for those guys to come through on a night like tonight."

Bledsoe scored 11 points in the first quarter but probably wouldn't have had that many had Budenholzer pulled him out as he intended.

"We actually had a sub for him at the table for two or three of those minutes and he just kept getting to the basket, getting steals, making things happen," the coach said. "When you're on the road you want to establish something early and he was great."

De'Aaron Fox had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes scored 19 before limping off the court and into the locker room late in the fourth quarter.

"I was proud of the guys fighting and taking the lead in the third quarter, but we are not going to beat a team that good when they shoot 30 free throws to our 10, we turn the ball over 16 times, and we go 10 for 35 from the 3," Kings coach Luke Walton said. "To beat a team like the Bucks we have to be hot and disciplined for longer stretches."