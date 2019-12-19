Bucks control Lakers in meeting of teams with league's best records

The Lakers dropped their second straight game and fell to 24-5 largely because their bench was outscored 34-4 by the Bucks’ reserves. George Hill had 21 points off the bench for Milwaukee.

The last time two teams that were 20 games over .500 played each other before Jan. 1 was 1980. The Boston Celtics (28-8) played the Suns (32-8) in Phoenix. Boston won 116-97.

“No matter what team we play,” Hill said, “we come in with the same mentality to get better that night on both ends of the floor, and it just happened to be the Lakers tonight.”

Milwaukee led by six after the first quarter then opened the second with a 20-7 run. Davis and James combined to shoot 6-for-20 in the first half, and the Lakers had 10 turnovers. The Bucks led 65-46 at the break.

Los Angeles outscored Milwaukee 58-46 in the second half to close the gap. The Lakers now head home after ending a five-game trip.

“We continue to build chemistry, we continue to build camaraderie,” James said. “Pretty much every time anyone does anything, we pretty much do it together on the road. Just kind of have that bunker mentality, that brotherhood when we hit the road.”