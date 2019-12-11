Bucks collect 16th straight victory despite Giannis sitting out

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out but the Milwaukee Bucks kept on rolling, getting 29 points from Eric Bledsoe in a 127-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night that extended their winning streak to 16 games.

The Bucks (22-3) tied the second-longest winning streak in franchise history and moved closer to the franchise record of 20 set during the team’s 1970-71 championship season.

Antetokounmpo sat out with a right quad tendon injury, missing his first game this season.

Antetokounmpo did not participate in the team’s shootaround on Wednesday morning and quickly was ruled out.

“I don’t think we know exactly when it happened,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “This morning the soreness was such that he was not able to play tonight. The severity of it, we’re hoping it’s not too serious.

“We’ll take it day by day and we’re always going to err on the side of caution.”

Ersan Ilyasova started in Antetokounmpo’s place.