Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's first message to players: 'Do it again'

Budenholzer knows it won't be easy. While last year's title was his first as a head coach, he served as an assistant on four championship teams in San Antonio under Gregg Popovich.

None of those teams were able to duplicate their accomplishment the following season. Only one made it as far as the conference finals while two lost in the conference semifinals and a fourth was eliminated in the first round.

This Bucks team will face the same challenges as those Spurs teams did, including the need to get new faces acclimated into the team's system, the pressure of living up to expectations and previous accomplishments, and most notably, having to play an entire season with a massive target on its back.

The league's bottom-feeders will take the floor looking to make a name for themselves by knocking off the champs while the teams Milwaukee beat en route to the title — especially the Brooklyn Nets — will go into games feeling like there's a score to settle.