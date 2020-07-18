Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer counting on point guard Eric Bledsoe

Statistical championships, such as the scoring, rebounding, assist and steal titles, are technically up for grabs through the end of the seeding games in mid-August. The league announced that portion of the plan when the schedules for the eight seeding games were released last month.

Most of those stat-trophy races are all-but mathematically decided. Houston's James Harden has a commanding lead in the scoring race as he closes in on his third consecutive title in that category - and becomes the eighth player in NBA history to win the scoring crown in at least three straight seasons.

The others who won the scoring title in at least three consecutive seasons: Michael Jordan (who did it in two separate streaks), Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant, George Gervin, Bob McAdoo, Neil Johnston and George Mikan.

Cleveland's Andre Drummond has a sizable lead in the race for the rebound title. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers would remain ahead of second-place Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the assist-per-game race even if James plays in all eight seeding games and doesn't register a single assist.

If the 35-year-old James wins the assist title, and it would take a mathematical oddity to keep that from happening, he will be the second-oldest player to claim that award. Steve Nash was 37 when he won his last assists crown.