Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry expects NBA season to resume in 6-8 weeks, probably in Orlando and Las Vegas

First Las Vegas was believed to the leading candidate to host NBA teams in a" campus-like" atmosphere. Then on May 8, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told players it would one or two locations — Las Vegas and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. — with no fans. But The Athletic reported Wednesday that Disney World was in serious discussions with the NBA and appeared to be the front-runner to be the sole spot to host teams.

Less than 24 hours later, the commentary is back to both Las Vegas and Disney World potentially being locations.

"I think it will literally be one or two sites," Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said Thursday on CNBC. "I think just to make it easier for everybody, it will probably be two sites.

"Maybe have the West on the Vegas side, and the East on the Orlando side."