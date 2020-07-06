Bucks close practice facilities following COVID-19 coronavirus testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s Friday round of testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World.

There was no immediate word if any specific players or staff may have tested positive.

The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN.

The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

Each team will play three scrimmages before the real games begin on July 30.

Milwaukee is scheduled to resume play July 31 against the Boston Celtics, its first of eight games to close the regular season.

The Bucks are one of several teams that have shut down facilities for workouts in the past week, including the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.