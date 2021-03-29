Bucks Clippers

LOS ANGELES — Marcus Morris scored 25 points and three other starters had at least 20 points, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory.

Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and nine rebounds, Luke Kennard had a season-high 21 points and Reggie Jackson added 20 points.

The Clippers made 19 3-pointers, one off their season high. They hit eight in the fourth, when they stretched a 13-point lead to 24 points. Kennard, starting in place of injured Paul George, made four 3s in a row while the Bucks managed just two points during a stretch midway through the quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points, making 10 of 12 free throws, and Jrue Holiday added 24 points.

Earlier Monday, the Bucks signed free agent point guard Jeff Teague.

Teague cleared waivers after being released by the Orlando Magic and was able to sign with any team. The 32-year-old former all-star elected to come to Milwaukee to back up Jrue Holiday and provide a veteran presence off the bench.