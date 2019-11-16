INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists Saturday night, and the Milwaukee Bucks forced the Indiana Pacers into their worst shooting performance of the season in a 102-83 rout.
Brook Lopez added 15 points and eight boards. His five blocked shots helped hold the Pacers, missing their top two point guards, to a season-low 32% from the field.
“It’s a war (inside) anytime the ball goes up so overall I thought the defense was pretty good,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Milwaukee, 9-3 despite a road-heavy schedule to start the season, shot 45%. Donte DiVincenzo contributed 14 points, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 10 points and five assists.
Myles Turner, playing his first game since Oct. 30, had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Indiana. Aaron Holiday wound up with 11 points and five assists. He started in place of former Buck Malcolm Brogdon, who developed a sore lower back in Friday night’s 111-102 loss at Houston.
Milwaukee went ahead by 15 points in the second quarter. Indiana cut its 49-36 halftime deficit to 71-63 entering the fourth quarter.
The Bucks restored their lead by opening the final period on a 10-2 run, including a pair of spot-up 3-pointers from Sterling Brown in the left corner. Brown finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
“For our group to get enough separation there in the last five, six minutes and have it where we didn’t have to play guys lots of minutes, that’s a good win and a good sign for us,” Budenholzer said.
Antetokounmpo drained a 3 from the top of the key at the first-quarter buzzer for a 26-22 edge. The reigning MVP’s run of consecutive 30-point, 10-rebound games ended at six. It was the NBA’s longest such streak since Shaquille O’Neal’s 11 in 2001.
Backup point guard T.J. McConnell (sore right groin) was a late scratch, joining Brogdon, All-Star Victor Oladipo and sixth man Jeremy Lamb on Indiana’s crowded inactive list.
Bucks starting small forward Khris Middleton (left thigh contusion) missed his second straight game.
Milwaukee 26 23 22 31 — 102
Indiana 22 14 27 20 — 83
MILWAUKEE — Matthews 2-8 0-0 5, G.Antetokounmpo 10-17 3-5 26, B.Lopez 6-10 2-2 15, Bledsoe 5-14 0-0 10, DiVincenzo 6-9 0-0 14, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 2-3 0-0 5, Ilyasova 3-4 0-0 6, R.Lopez 3-8 0-0 7, Hill 0-5 0-0 0, Korver 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 4-9 0-0 10, Connaughton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-96 5-7 102.
INDIANA — Warren 6-21 1-1 15, Sabonis 3-13 3-4 11, Turner 6-14 1-1 16, A.Holiday 5-18 0-0 11, J.Holiday 4-9 0-0 9, Sampson 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen II 0-1 0-0 0, McDermott 1-6 0-0 3, Johnson 1-2 2-3 4, Leaf 2-5 0-0 5, Bitadze 3-5 0-0 7, Mitrou-Long 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 32-100 7-9 83.
3-point goals — M 11-39 (G.Antetokounmpo 3-6, DiVincenzo 2-5, Brown 2-5, B.Lopez 1-2, Wilson 1-2, R.Lopez 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Ilyasova 0-1, Connaughton 0-1, Bledsoe 0-2, Hill 0-4, Korver 0-5), I 12-34 (Turner 3-7, Sabonis 2-3, Warren 2-6, Leaf 1-2, McDermott 1-2, Bitadze 1-2, J.Holiday 1-4, A.Holiday 1-4, Mitrou-Long 0-4). Rebounds — M 55 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), I 54 (Sabonis 14). Assists — M 23 (G.Antetokounmpo 6), I 19 (A.Holiday 5). Total fouls — M 13, I 10. Att. — 17,024.