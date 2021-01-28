Bucks center Brook Lopez starting to find familiar form

MILWAUKEE — As hard as it is to overlook a man who is 7-foot tall, Brook Lopez has gone fairly unnoticed through the first month of the Milwaukee Bucks' season.

His ability to score from the perimeter and protect the lane on defense have made the veteran center an integral part of the Bucks' success those two seasons. This year, as coach Mike Budenholzer tweaked his philosophies on both ends of the floor, Lopez's production has been hindered by the adjustment process.

Through the first 12 games, Lopez was averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting just 41.9% from the floor and 36.1% from distance. The numbers aren't horrible, especially for an offense that's built primarily around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, but they're not exactly what Lopez and the Bucks have grown accustomed to.

Lopez has shown signs of reverting to the form of the past two seasons. He's averaging 14.2 points on 51.9% shooting with 6.4 rebounds over the past five games, including a season-high 20 points Wednesday night in the 115-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors.