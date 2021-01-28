Bucks center Brook Lopez starting to find familiar form

MILWAUKEE — As hard as it is to overlook a man who is 7-foot tall, Brook Lopez has gone fairly unnoticed through the first month of the Milwaukee Bucks' season.
His ability to score from the perimeter and protect the lane on defense have made the veteran center an integral part of the Bucks' success those two seasons. This year, as coach Mike Budenholzer tweaked his philosophies on both ends of the floor, Lopez's production has been hindered by the adjustment process.
Through the first 12 games, Lopez was averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting just 41.9% from the floor and 36.1% from distance. The numbers aren't horrible, especially for an offense that's built primarily around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, but they're not exactly what Lopez and the Bucks have grown accustomed to.
Lopez has shown signs of reverting to the form of the past two seasons. He's averaging 14.2 points on 51.9% shooting with 6.4 rebounds over the past five games, including a season-high 20 points Wednesday night in the 115-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
“We’ve definitely been feeling each other out, learning how we all like to space on the fly in this new offense,” Lopez said. “It’s been really good for me and I think for everyone to kind of figure out, OK, if this guy has the ball — if Jrue has the ball I’m going to try to get to the dunker. Or when Giannis is there I’m going to try to space the court. Whatever it is, just finding those pairings, figuring out whoever has the ball, where everyone is comfortable being in that situation.”
While Lopez's teammates have been going through their own adjustment process, still trying to master the finer points of Budenholzer's upgraded schemes, they've also made it a point to keep Lopez involved on the floor.
"Whenever you have a chance to feed him offensively, you gotta feed him, you gotta give him the ball, you gotta make him feel good because we definitely need him offensively. But once he’s got it going good, he’s a monster defensively,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s one of those guys, you gotta make him feel good.”
Other takeaways from Milwaukee's second straight victory:
Slight dip for Donte
As Lopez shows signs of heating up, Donte DiVincenzo is cooling off after starting the season strong.
Getting his first crack as a regular starter, the third-year guard averaged 11.2 points on 45.6% shooting and was connecting on 47.1% of his 3-point attempts while also dishing out 2.5 assists with 1.6 steals and 3.6 rebounds in the opening 10 games.
He scored in double figures seven times during that stretch but has done so only once in the seven ensuing games, averaging 8.1 points while shooting just 29% from beyond the arc, including an 0-for-5 outing against the Raptors.
Budenholzer didn't sound overly concerned with DiVincenzo's recent struggles.
"Donte is new to the starting group and still learning," Budenholzer said. "We’re excited about how much he’s grown and overall he’s played really well. There’s always areas where we want to get better. I think him getting to the paint, finishing, him getting in the paint, finding teammates, things like that he’s working on. I think he’s gotten better."
No freebies
Along with adjusting to new teammates and tweaked game plans, Bucks players — like the rest of the league — also have been adjusting to playing in nearly-empty arenas this season, which has created plenty of challenges in terms of creating energy and maintaining momentum.
For Antetokounmpo, the lack of crowd noise over the past two games has revealed another challenge: opposing players trying to distract him while at the free throw line.
Antetokounmpo has rarely been quick to put up his charity shots and players on the Hawks' and Raptors' benches have made sure to point that out to the refs by counting in the hopes of drawing a whistle for a 10-second violation.
Antetokounmpo thought the counting might have been a technical foul but ultimately brushed off the tactic as just another challenge he'll have to overcome.
Budenholzer agreed.
"It's just part of the game and what's going on with no fans and no crowd, you hear everything," he said. "We'll work through it and it will probably be part of life as we play this season."
Antetokounmpo's struggles at the free throw line are well known. Despite some adjustments to his approach, he's made only 58.4% of his attempts this season — by far, the lowest mark of his career.
