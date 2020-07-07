Bucks center Brook Lopez confident NBA will keep players safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The closing of their practice facility due to a positive COVID-19 test has not deterred the Milwaukee Bucks, who will make their way to Orlando later this week to enter the NBA's bubble ahead of the season restart later this month.

The Bucks closed the downtown facility Sunday when an unidentified member of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus, which led to the league's abrupt shutdown on March 11.

Despite that setback, center Brook Lopez is still confident the league can keep players safe when it starts back up in semi-seclusion at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

"I'm pretty confident in everything the NBA and all the teams have been doing," Lopez said Tuesday during a video conference with reporters. "Each individual person has been doing what they can to control their own variables and put themselves in the best situation to keep everyone as safe as possible.

"Obviously, there have been a few positive cases, unfortunately. But fortunately, everyone is pretty safe even considering those (positive cases). I think once we get down there and settled in and following the guidelines, we'll get it under control and have a safe environment and go from there