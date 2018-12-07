MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks made noise early Friday when they acquired George Hill from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team, five-player trade which included former University of Wisconsin athlete Sam Dekker.

In the evening, it was the Golden State Warriors — not the Bucks — who brought the noise.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry each scored 20 points, and Golden State wrapped up a five-game trip with a third straight win, beating the Bucks 105-95 at Fiserv Forum.

Andre Iguodala added a season-high 15 points for Golden State, which pulled away in the second half with another hot stretch from the 3-point line. The Warriors (18-9) went 6 of 9 from beyond the arc in a six-minute stretch that started with Curry’s 3 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter to build an 11-point lead.

Curry and Thompson were each 4 of 9 from 3-point range. The Warriors shot 41.3 percent (19 of 46) from long distance, putting on a clinic in crunch time against the Bucks, the league’s highest-scoring team.

Milwaukee (16-8) couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s barrage, shooting just 7 of 39 (17.9 percent) from 3-point territory — too many misses in spite of scoring 26 points off 18 Golden State turnovers.

Before the game, the Bucks added depth to the backcourt by acquiring Hill from the Cavaliers in exchange for guard Matthew Dellavedova and center John Henson along with 2021 first- and second-round draft picks.

The Bucks also acquired forward Jason Smith and a 2021 second-round pick from Washington in exchange for Dekker, the player whom they first acquired from Cleveland. The Bucks then shipped Dekker to Washington. Cleveland and Washington swapped second-round draft picks.

Milwaukee has several major free agents next summer, including Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon. The three-team trade puts the Bucks in a better financial position to keep their team intact.

“We’re excited to welcome George and Jason to the Bucks organization,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “George provides us added depth and experience at the guard position, while Jason gives us another front-court player who can stretch the floor.”

Hill, 32, is averaging 10.8 points and shooting 46 percent on 3-pointers, though he missed 11 games with a shoulder injury. Dekker, who is from Sheboygan, has been out for more than a month with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old has played only nine games.

“This trade allows us to continue to work to improve our team and gives us a young, developing player in Sam whose versatility and athleticism at the forward position will allow him to earn an opportunity to contribute,” said Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld. “We wish Jason the best moving forward and appreciate the value he brought to our team as a great teammate and true professional.”

Henson, 27, hasn’t played in a month, recently had wrist surgery and is expected to miss several months. Dellavedova, 28, has been limited to 12 games this season due to an ankle injury and is averaging a career-low 1.7 points.

Smith, 32, who is in the final year of his contract, has played in just 12 games this season, averaging 3.7 points and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

Warriors too much

A game of fits and starts typically had the Warriors building a three-possession lead Friday night, only for the Bucks to answer and get within a bucket. Golden State would jump ahead again as the teams traded runs.

The Warriors went ahead to stay after Curry’s 3 answered Ersan Ilyasova’s bucket that briefly gave the Bucks a 74-72 lead to cap 12-2 run.

Golden State cut down on turnovers in the second half while forcing more Milwaukee mistakes.

Thompson sidestepped two defenders to get an open look, hit a 3 from the wing to make it 89-78 with 10:18 left in the game and then coolly walked toward the baseline to play defense.

Golden State avenged a 134-111 loss to Milwaukee in Oakland on Nov. 8.

The Warriors led 57-51 at the half, hitting 9 of 20 from 3-point range and getting 18 assists on 22 field goals.

Middleton struggles

Middleton had a rough start in back in the lineup after missing the win over Detroit on Wednesday for personal reasons. He went scoreless in the first half and missed four shots, going to the bench after picking up his third foul with 6:11 left in the second quarter, but finished with 10 points.

Antetokounmpo had 14 points in the first half, including a one-handed slam to put back a Bledsoe miss with 9:08 left in the second.

Green still out

Warriors forward Draymond Green missed his 11th straight game with a sprained right toe. Coach Steve Kerr said the All-Star’s progress has been “fantastic” on the latter part of the team’s five-game trip.

“We scrimmaged some yesterday and he’s really coming along well. If not tonight, I would fully expect him to play Monday” against Minnesota, Kerr said.

Golden State 27 30 26 22 — 105

Milwaukee 22 29 25 19 — 95

GOLDEN STATE — Iguodala 6-10 0-0 15, Durant 3-14 4-4 11, Looney 4-6 0-1 8, Curry 7-17 2-2 20, Thompson 8-16 0-0 20, McKinnie 3-9 0-0 9, Jerebko 4-10 0-0 12, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 6-7 105.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 4-14 1-4 10, Antetokounmpo 8-13 6-9 22, Lopez 5-13 3-4 14, Bledsoe 6-12 0-0 14, Brogdon 5-12 4-4 15, Ilyasova 1-7 0-0 2, Maker 1-5 0-0 2, Connaughton 4-8 0-0 9, Snell 1-5 2-2 5, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-92 16-23 95.

3-point goals — GS 19-46 (Thompson 4-9, Curry 4-9, Jerebko 4-9, Iguodala 3-6, McKinnie 3-7, Durant 1-6), Mil 7-39 (Bledsoe 2-5, Snell 1-2, Connaughton 1-4, Lopez 1-6, Brogdon 1-6, Middleton 1-7, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Brown 0-2, Maker 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3). Rebounds — GS 43 (Durant, Iguodala 8), Mil 54 (Antetokounmpo 15). Assists — GS 32 (Curry 8), Mil 18 (Antetokounmpo 5). Total fouls — GS 20, Mil 21. Att. — 17,852.