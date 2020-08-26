Bucks boycott Wednesday's playoff game in protest of Kenosha police shooting

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.
The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 3 p.m. Madison time, with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.
Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha on Sunday. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.
“Some things are bigger than basketball," Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted Wednesday.
“The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."
Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game, but Bucks players never took the floor.
All of Wednesday's games were postponed and will be rescheduled, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Bucks-Magic game was the first of three scheduled games. It was to be followed by Houston Rockets vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.
Demanding societal change and ending racial injustice has been a major part of the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is painted on the arena courts, players are wearing messages urging change on their jerseys and coaches are donning pins demanding racial justice as well.
“We’re the ones getting killed," Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who is Black, said in an emotional postgame speech Tuesday night.
“We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that we’re denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back. And it’s just, it’s really so sad."
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors met Tuesday to discuss boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, which had been scheduled for Thursday. Members of the NBA Players Association were also part of those meetings, and Miami forward Andre Iguodala — a union officer — said around 2:15 p.m. that he did not believe a boycott plan had been finalized.
Less than two hours later, the Bucks wouldn't take the floor. And it all happened on the fourth anniversary of Colin Kaepernick's very first protest of “The Star-Spangled Banner" before an NFL preseason game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!