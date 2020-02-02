Bucks bounce back from rare loss to beat Suns

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have lost only 28 games since the start of last season. Only once did they follow one defeat with another.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and the Bucks rebounded yet again by beating the Phoenix Suns 129-108 Sunday at Fiserv Forum — two days after a loss to Denver.

"A good response," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Not our best, but a steady, good response.”

Antetokounmpo reached the 30-point mark for the 26th time this season and also had nine assists. Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton provided 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

"I’m just trying to make a quick play off transitions, off screens and what not," Middleton said. "But my confidence is high. It’s been high for a long time and most of the season. I just have to find a way to keep it that way.”

Brook Lopez had 17 points and took advantage of the undermanned and undersized Suns by blocking a career-high nine shots — one off the Bucks' franchise record.

"It was a team effort," Lopez said. "Phoenix got some easy (shots) in the beginning of the game. We came out a little loose (defensively) but we definitely tightened up and it shows."