Bucks bounce back from rare loss to beat Suns

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have lost only 28 games since the start of last season. Only once did they follow one defeat with another.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and the Bucks rebounded yet again by beating the Phoenix Suns 129-108 Sunday at Fiserv Forum — two days after a loss to Denver.
"A good response," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Not our best, but a steady, good response.”
Antetokounmpo reached the 30-point mark for the 26th time this season and also had nine assists. Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton provided 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
"I’m just trying to make a quick play off transitions, off screens and what not," Middleton said. "But my confidence is high. It’s been high for a long time and most of the season. I just have to find a way to keep it that way.”
Brook Lopez had 17 points and took advantage of the undermanned and undersized Suns by blocking a career-high nine shots — one off the Bucks' franchise record.
"It was a team effort," Lopez said. "Phoenix got some easy (shots) in the beginning of the game. We came out a little loose (defensively) but we definitely tightened up and it shows."
The Bucks shot 49.5% and made 15 of 38 from 3-point range.
Devin Booker scored 32 points and spurred a third-quarter surge by Phoenix, and the deficit dropped to nine when DeAndre Ayton made a hook shot with 3:51 left in the quarter. Milwaukee responded with three straight 3-pointers — including back-to-back from Donte DiVincenzo — to snuff out the rally.
"There was a big stretch where I think that (Phoenix) cut it to single digits and then Donte hits a couple of threes," Budenholzer said. "I thought that was a really critical stretch in the game, too.”
Said Phoenix coach Monty Williams: "It was a game until they hit those three 3s in a row. I'm proud of the way the guys competed."
Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Suns shot 39% and made just 6 of 23 from deep.
Barely 24 hours after scoring six points for G-League Northern Arizona, Tariq Owens found himself up against Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, who barreled past him for an easy transition basket.
“I was just trying to get a stop,” Owens said. "He's one of those players I like watch film on so to be in the game and Giannis is the first person I have to guard is kind of a dream come true."
Owens scored two points on 1-for-4 shooting and grabbed two offensive rebounds in his first seven minutes.
In the paint
DiVincenzo scored 15 points after missing Milwaukee's game Friday against Denver with a sprained left ankle. ... The Bucks are still without guard George Hill, who also missed Friday's game with a strained right hamstring. ... The Bucks' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is now eight. ... Milwaukee scored at least 100 points for a 73rd consecutive game. ... After getting a day off Monday, the Bucks play Tuesday night against rookie Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans.