Bucks bounce back after rare loss, thwart Pacers

This game marked a return to form for the NBA’s highest-scoring team.

After scoring at least 100 points in 83 consecutive regular-season games — the third-longest streak in NBA history — the Bucks failed to reach the century mark in a 93-85 victory at Charlotte on Sunday and their loss at Miami.

But they got there with time to spare Wednesday. with Eric Bledsoe hitting a 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 101-81 edge with 9:02 left.

“We want to be a really great team,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “When you watch great teams around the league, whenever they lose, you don’t want to be the team that comes and plays them next. Can we build that identity? Can we build that as part of our fabric? It speaks to the competitiveness and the character of the team.’’

Middleton had 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo matched a career high with 19 for the Bucks. Bledsoe scored 16 and Wesley Matthews had 15.

T.J. Warren scored 18 points and Doug McDermott had 16 for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and T.J. McConnell had 14 points.

Milwaukee led 33-11 less than 10 minutes into the game but missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the second quarter as its halftime advantage shrunk to 58-56.