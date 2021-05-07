Bucks blow past Rockets, move up in Eastern Conference

Milwaukee earned a measure of revenge after falling 143-136 on April 29 at Houston. Antetokounmpo left that game in the opening minute with a sprained right ankle.

Houston had only eight available players for the rematch. Among the missing Rockets was Kevin Porter Jr., who scored 50 points against the Bucks last week but couldn’t play Friday due to a sprained left ankle.

Khyri Thomas became the 28th player to get in a game for the Rockets this season — tying an NBA record — and he scored 16 points and shot 6 of 7 after signing a 10-day contract earlier Friday. Thomas said he flew from Houston to Chicago and then made the 90-minute drive to Milwaukee.

“I'm never going to take this moment for granted,” Thomas said. “Whether it's 10 days or the whole year, I'm going to take the opportunity and run with it.”

The Orlando Magic also have used 28 players this season. Other teams in NBA history to use 28 were the 2015-16 and 2018-19 Memphis Grizzlies.

Milwaukee still struggled to put away the Rockets, who shot 25 of 53 from 3-point range.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he told his players after the game how proud he was of the way they competed under difficult circumstances.