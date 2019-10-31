Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...WET, SLUSHY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...DANE, LAFAYETTE AND GREEN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. SPORADIC TREE LIMBS MAY FALL AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES DUE TO THE HEAVY WEIGHT OF THE SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&