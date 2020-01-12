Bucks beat Trail Blazers 122-101 for 3rd straight win to close western road trip

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Milwaukee Bucks have bigger goals than a 70-win season, though their star player isn't taking their phenomenal start for granted.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 30 points and the Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-101 on Saturday night.

Eric Bledsoe added 29 points for the Bucks, who made 14 3-pointers led by Middleton's 4-for-4 performance.

Antetokounmpo was asked afterward if the Bucks have changed their mindset from the hunters to the hunted.

"We're still hunting," the reigning MVP said. "Obviously teams are going to come and play hard against us. But at the end of the day we have to be the hunters. We have to have that mentality. That's what we've been doing. We've won 35 games and played 41. That's crazy."

But Middleton downplayed it.

"You can't win a championship in the regular season," Middleton said.

Antetokounmpo had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first quarter alone and Milwaukee went on to its third straight win. That matched his entire point total from Friday night's win over Sacramento.