Bucks beat Thunder to halt five-game skid

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to see how his Milwaukee Bucks would respond to adversity after losing five straight games.

The Bucks passed that test convincingly. Now they just need to handle prosperity a little better.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Bucks past the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-85 on Friday night at Fiserv Forum to end their longest losing streak in four years.

“Guys were ready,” Antetokounmpo said. “Guys competed. Guys played hard. Even though we weren't knocking down a lot of shots, we competed defensively and were able to rebound and share the ball. It's good. We're still building.”

The Bucks, who posted the NBA's best regular-season record each of the past two seasons, avoided their first six-game skid since March 12-22, 2015. They hadn’t lost five straight since Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017.

After the Bucks fell 110-96 to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, Antetokounmpo said he appreciated facing adversity because “that’s the only way you improve.” The two-time reigning MVP noted that “if everything always goes well and goes your way, you kind of not know the other side. You don’t feel it. So now we feel the other side.”