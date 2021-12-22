Bucks beat Rockets to snap two-game skid

Houston also got 12 points each from Eric Gordon and KJ Martin and 10 apiece from Garrison Mathews and Alperen Sengun.

The Bucks scored 16 straight points in the second quarter to seize control. Holiday scored seven points during the stretch, and Cousins had five with a three-point play and a dunk.

Nwora provided the most memorable play of that spurt by sinking a 3-pointer after making a nifty step-back move that sent Houston’s Armoni Brooks sprawling to the floor.

Houston answered with a 10-0 run that included six points from Gordon and four from Wood, but the Bucks regrouped and led 63-50 at halftime.

The Bucks maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

In the paint