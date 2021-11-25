Bucks beat Pistons for 12th straight time

Portis, who had 10 rebounds, matched his career-best streak of four consecutive games with a double-double.

“My whole career, it's always been up and down. Play 16 minutes, I might play 22 minutes. This is like the first time I've been able to just play consistent minutes and know I'm going to get the ball in this position," he said.

Added Budenholzer: “He's stepping into shots in a good rhythm. I think he's really played himself into great shape. He's playing with a lot of confidence. The crowd loves him, I think he loves the crowd, it's good for our group.”

The Pistons lost their fourth game in a row.

In the second half, they could get no closer than six points, with the Bucks leading 71-65 with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

Saben Lee had 12 points in 29 minutes off the Detroit bench.

“Just trying to change the pace of the game, attacking from the paint and finding my teammates,” he said.

Managing the young