Bucks beat Nets again, clinch fifth consecutive playoff berth

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, winning 124-118 on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee blew a 10-point lead in the second half and trailed 103-97 with 10 minutes left, but it responded with an 18-1 run to clinch a fifth straight playoff appearance.
Brooklyn cut the margin to four with 1:02 left, but Antetokounmpo sank a pair of free throws and Jrue Holiday made a steal in the final minute to seal the victory.
Kyrie Irving scored 38 points for the Nets, and Kevin Durant had 32.
Khris Middleton and Holiday each had 23 points for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo also grabbed 12 rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo finished with 10 points and 15 boards.
The Bucks' fourth-quarter comeback followed their 117-114 Sunday afternoon victory over the Nets, also in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo scored 49 points in that one as the Bucks withstood Durant’s 42-point performance.
The Nets lost their third straight for the second time this season. Brooklyn also lost three in a row from Feb. 5-9, but followed that up by reeling off eight consecutive victories for its longest winning streak of the season.
Brooklyn (43-23) fell 1½ games behind Philadelphia (44-21) in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Milwaukee (41-24) is third in the East, three behind Philadelphia and 1½ behind Brooklyn.
The Bucks own a 5-1 combined record against Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The Bucks went 4-0 against those teams over the last two weeks, though all four of those games were in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee swept its three regular-season games with Philadelphia, which wasn't at full strength for any of those matchups. During this two-game miniseries with Milwaukee, the Nets had Durant and Irving in the lineup but were missing James Harden, who hasn’t played since April 5 due to a right hamstring strain.
Durant, Harden and Irving have played together for the Nets in just seven games this season.
Paschke set to retire
Jim Paschke, the Bucks’ television play-by-play announcer for the last 35 years, plans to retire at the end of the season.
Paschke announced his decision during an interview with Antetokounmpo before Tuesday's game.
Paschke’s overall broadcasting career has lasted 48 years. He has called more than 2,000 Bucks games. He also has called games for University of Wisconsin football and basketball, the Milwaukee Brewers and Marquette basketball among other assignments.
He was the 2018 recipient of the NBA’s Todd Harris Award, which recognizes an NBA broadcaster or executive for showing teamwork and providing inspiration. Paschke was only the second person to receive that award.