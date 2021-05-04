Bucks beat Nets again, clinch fifth consecutive playoff berth

The Bucks own a 5-1 combined record against Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The Bucks went 4-0 against those teams over the last two weeks, though all four of those games were in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee swept its three regular-season games with Philadelphia, which wasn't at full strength for any of those matchups. During this two-game miniseries with Milwaukee, the Nets had Durant and Irving in the lineup but were missing James Harden, who hasn’t played since April 5 due to a right hamstring strain.

Durant, Harden and Irving have played together for the Nets in just seven games this season.

Paschke set to retire

Jim Paschke, the Bucks’ television play-by-play announcer for the last 35 years, plans to retire at the end of the season.

Paschke announced his decision during an interview with Antetokounmpo before Tuesday's game.

Paschke’s overall broadcasting career has lasted 48 years. He has called more than 2,000 Bucks games. He also has called games for University of Wisconsin football and basketball, the Milwaukee Brewers and Marquette basketball among other assignments.