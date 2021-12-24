Bucks beat Mavericks as Giannis sits out fifth straight game

Jrue Holiday scored 24 points and DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks improved to 3-2 since Antetokounmpo entered the protocols.

While Middleton was 8 of 14 from the field, made all eight free throws and had seven assists in his second game back for Milwaukee after missing three with a left knee injury, the Mavericks were without their second-leading scorer in Kristaps Porzingis.

The oft-injured, 7-foot-3 Latvian missed a second consecutive game with a right toe injury and has been sidelined for nine games with three different injuries this season. Porzingis also had back and knee issues.

The Mavericks have six players on 10-day contracts under the COVID-19 allowance after adding four since beating Minnesota without three of their top four scorers Tuesday.

Dallas couldn’t do it again.

Five of the short-notice additions played against the Bucks, who are without another double-figure scorer in Bobby Portis Jr. and made their first move under the COVID-19 guidelines Thursday by signing Javin DeLaurier. He didn’t play.