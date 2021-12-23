Bucks beat Mavericks as Giannis sit out fifth straight game

The Mavericks have six players on 10-day contracts under the COVID-19 allowance after adding four since beating Minnesota without three of their top four scorers Tuesday.

Dallas couldn't do it again.

Five of the short-notice additions played against the Bucks, who are without another double-figure scorer in Bobby Portis Jr. and made their first move under the COVID-19 guidelines Thursday by signing Javin DeLaurier. He didn't play.

Marquese Chriss led the Dallas replacements with 13 points before fouling out, while all five starters scored in double figures. But the Mavericks shot 27% from 3-point distance, with Dorian Finney-Smith and Frank Ntilinkina combining to go 4 of 19.

Milwaukee didn't have any other scorers in double figures, but Pat Connaughton scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter.

