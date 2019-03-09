MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-114 on Saturday night for their NBA-best 50th victory.

Brook Lopez added 25 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks used a second-half surge to knock out the Hornets. It’s just the second 50-win season in the past 30 years for Milwaukee (50-16), which went 52-30 during the 2000-01 season and reached the Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks went 17-for-44 from 3-point range and placed six players in double figures. Malcolm Brogdon and reserve Nikola Mirotic each scored 18 points, and Donte DiVincenzo and Eric Bledsoe had 11 points apiece.

Kemba Walker paced Charlotte (30-36) with 25 points, and former University of Wisconsin athlete Frank Kaminsky had 16.

Charlotte opened a 14-point lead in the second quarter before the Bucks closed to 59-55 entering halftime.

DiVincenzo, playing just his second game since returning from a heel injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 1, contributed six points and two rebounds while showing crowd-pleasing hustle in seven first-half minutes.

The Bucks allowed Charlotte to shoot 51.1 percent from the field (24 of 47) in the first half and managed just 40.4 percent shooting (19 of 47).

Milwaukee responded with a 39-point outburst in the third quarter to grab a 94-87 lead. Lopez had 18 points in the period on 5-for-6 shooting. His only miss came on a 3-point attempt.

Antetokounmpo scored the first 10 Bucks points in the fourth quarter — including back-to-back 3-pointers — and Milwaukee pulled away to beat Charlotte for the third time in four meetings this season.

Charlotte 32 27 28 27 — 114

Milwaukee 24 31 39 37 — 131

CHARLOTTE — Bridges 7-9 0-0 15, Williams 2-9 0-0 5, Zeller 3-8 3-4 10, Walker 11-22 0-2 25, Batum 6-11 0-0 14, Kaminsky 4-8 4-4 16, Hernangomez 1-1 1-1 3, Graham 2-6 1-1 6, Monk 1-2 0-0 3, Bacon 1-5 0-0 3, Lamb 6-12 2-2 14. Totals 44-93 11-14 114.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 4-12 0-0 9, Antetokounmpo 7-11 10-10 26, Lopez 7-11 10-10 25, Bledsoe 3-10 2-4 11, Brogdon 7-13 2-2 18, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Ilyasova 3-7 1-1 7, Mirotic 6-10 1-2 18, Snell 2-7 0-0 4, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-7 0-1 11. Totals 44-90 26-30 131.

3-point goals — C 15-39 (Kaminsky 4-5, Walker 3-8, Batum 2-7, Zeller 1-1, Monk 1-2, Bridges 1-2, Graham 1-3, Bacon 1-3, Williams 1-4, Lamb 0-4), M 17-44 (Mirotic 5-7, Bledsoe 3-5, DiVincenzo 3-6, Brogdon 2-4, Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 1-5, Middleton 1-7, Connaughton 0-1, Snell 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3). Rebounds — C 35 (Batum, Williams 8), M 55 (Antetokounmpo 13). Assists — C 25 (Kaminsky, Batum, Walker 4), M 27 (Antetokounmpo 6). Total fouls — C 24, M 17. Att. — 17,996.