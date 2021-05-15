Bucks beat Heat, keep hopes alive for No. 2 seed in East

The Heat beat the top-seeded Bucks 4-1 in a second-round playoff series last year and went on to win the East title before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

“It's just all about competing,” said Middleton, who had seven rebounds and seven assists. “It doesn't matter who it is, if they beat us in the past or if we beat them in the past. We know at this point, everybody's trying to play their best basketball, so each night we have to bring it.”

This loss eliminated the Heat from contention for a potential No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“It is a little bit disappointing,” Miami's Goran Dragic said. “Now it's over. ... We need to regroup and be ready. We still have our last game tomorrow. It can count to move up in the standings, so we're going to do everything it takes to win that one.”

Milwaukee took the lead for good about two minutes into the game thanks to a balanced attack.

Brook Lopez scored 18 points and shot 9 of 10. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, Bobby Portis 14, and Donte DiVincenzo provided 11 points and nine rebounds.

Duncan Robinson and Dragic scored 17 points each for Miami.

In the paint