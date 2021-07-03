Bucks beat Hawks, reach NBA Finals for first time since 1974

“My teammates and my coaches told me to keep being aggressive,” Middleton said. “Just shoot and be confident and play the right way.”

Young broke up the one-man onslaught with a driving basket, but Middleton responded with a 3-pointer that gave him 16 straight points.

Middleton finished the quarter with 23 points, nearly outscoring the Hawks all by himself. Atlanta had 29 points in the period as Milwaukee headed to the final quarter with a commanding 91-72 lead.

“Each one of these guys, they work every single day, everybody stays ready, everybody stays locked in and we’re all playing for each other. That’s all you can ask for,” Middleton said.

Jrue Holiday added 27 points for the Bucks.

“A feeling I’ve never felt before,” Holiday said as he cradled the Eastern Conference finals trophy. “As a little kid everybody wants to be a part of this. A chance to go to the Finals is amazing.”

Cam Reddish, who missed much of the season with an Achilles injury, came off the bench to spark the Hawks. He scored 21 points — making six of seven 3-pointers — as the Hawks sliced a 22-point deficit down to six in the closing minutes.