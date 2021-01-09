Bucks beat Cavaliers as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out

Cavaliers: Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game that Cleveland’s short-handed roster means the Cavs must “make the game as ugly as we possibly can” by winning with defense. The Cavs did their part on that end of the floor and became the first team to hold Milwaukee below 108 points this season. But they didn’t have nearly enough offense to win the game.Bucks: Wilson had fallen out of the rotation and hadn’t played in the last three games, but he got an opportunity Saturday and capitalized. He shot 5 of 9 from the floor in his 16-minute stint. ... Pat Connaughton returned to action after missing three games with a groin injury. He scored six points in 11 minutes.